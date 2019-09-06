NEW YORK — The crowded red carpet is under way at the Tony Awards and Billy Porter slayed once again.
Porter wore a bright red look crafted out of the velvet curtain used during his Broadway run as Lola in "Kinky Boots." The bedazzled Elizabethan-inspired outfit came with pants and pink tulle on the sides of a skirt. It's the latest in a series of looks in what Porter describes as an ongoing conversation about what masculinity looks like.
He says: "Representation matters, visibility matters."
RELATED: List of nominees for 2019 Tony Awards
RELATED: Tony Awards host James Corden hopes audience will find 'joy'
Porter walked in a black fitted tuxedo jacket with a full, matching gown at the Oscars. For the Meta Gala, he was a golden sun god, carried on a litter by six shirtless men. He wore a 24-karat gold head piece and unfurled huge wings.
Porter earned a Tony for his star turn in more than 1,000 performances of "Kinky Boots." He is a presenter at this year's awards ceremony.