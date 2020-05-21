A young fan of skateboarder Tony Hawk chased down a FedEx driver to send the legend his beat-up skateboard. What he got in return is a gift he can cherish for a lifetime.

The driver posted a TikTok video explaining that the boy, named Cooper, ran after his truck to ask him to mail his something to Hawk. He then ran back to his house and came back with his board, which had seen better days. The top of the board was almost totally ripped off. The names "Tony Hawk" and "Cooper" were written on either end.

Hawk saw the video and responded with his own TikTok, thanking Cooper for the gift.

"As a thank you gift, I'm going to send you my skateboard, this one right here that I'm riding," Hawk said, showing off his well-decorated board.

The FedEx driver followed up with another video, thanking Hawk and getting Cooper's reaction.

"I just want to say thank you for the skateboard and you're a really great skater," Cooper said.

RELATED: Tony Hawk partnering with Vans to support Carlsbad small business during pandemic

RELATED: Olympics Barbie line celebrates new sports coming to Tokyo