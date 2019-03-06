President Donald Trump began complaining about his limited access to U.S. news immediately after he arrived in London for a pomp-filled state visit to Britain.

Trump tweeted Monday that CNN is his chief source of such reports but that "after watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S."

Trump asked why doesn't AT&T "do something" and suggested a boycott would force AT&T to make "big changes" at CNN. CNN is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, a division of AT&T's WarnerMedia.

There was no immediate comment from CNN or WarnerMedia.

Trump has long criticized CNN over its coverage of him and his administration.

Fox News Channel is his preferred network.