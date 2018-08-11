President Donald Trump ordered flags at federal buildings throughout the United States to be flown at half-staff in "solemn respect" for victims of the California bar shooting.

Trump issued the proclamation Thursday morning after a gunman attacked a country music bar filled with college students in Southern California, killing 12 people, including a sheriff's deputy.

Flags should be flown at half-staff through sunset on Nov. 10.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump called the attack a "terrible shooting" and offered his condolences for the victims and their families on Twitter.

"Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times," Trump tweeted. "That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement."

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 17 students and teachers were killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school nine months ago. It also came less than two weeks after a gunman massacred 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. That, in turn, closely followed the series of pipe bombs mailed to critics of Trump.

PHOTOS: Deadly California bar shooting
01 / 19
People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
02 / 19
Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian stands with Sheriff Geoff Dean early Thursday morning before a press conference on the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill the night before.
03 / 19
Sarah Silikula, 44, cries and is concerned about her daughter's friend after the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, Calif.
04 / 19
A SWAT vehicle and dozens of police cars close off portions of the street near Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
05 / 19
Media interviews people at the scene of a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill Thursday morning in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
06 / 19
A forensics team works the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
07 / 19
Light shines from inside The Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of a mass shooting on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California.
08 / 19
People and officers gather near the intersection of Rolling Oaks Driver and South Moorpark Road Wednesday after a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
09 / 19
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean briefs reporters at the intersection of US 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit as police vehicles close off the area responding to a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018.
10 / 19
The inside of the Borderline Bar and Grill is seen after the shooting as police closed off the area in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018.
11 / 19
Sheriff's deputies speak to a potential witnesses as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
12 / 19
Sheriff's deputies speak to a potential witness as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
13 / 19
People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
14 / 19
Police respond after multiple people were shot at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018. (Credit: KABC via AP)
15 / 19
An FBI agent talks to a potential witness as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
16 / 19
People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
17 / 19
People walk away from the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
18 / 19
People comfort each other as they sit near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
19 / 19
People walk away from the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
