President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe would be staying in Congress, instead of trying to become the next national intelligence director.

The move comes just five days after Trump announced that Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, would be resigning after a turbulent two years. The president then announced Ratcliffe was his pick to take over.

Democrats had criticized Trump's selection of the Texas Republican, noting his lack of experience compared to those who have previously held the office. They say Ratcliffe, a vocal skeptic of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, has shown himself too partisan for a position that is designed to objectively oversee the nation's intelligence agencies

The president tweeted that Ratcliffe has been "treated very unfairly" by the media and he "explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people," therefore Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress.