Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a consolation prize for Mega Millions' losers Wednesday.

The quick-service pizza brand will allow customers to trade in their losing tickets for a free slice of cheese pizza with the purchase of a beverage Wednesday at participating locations nationwide.

“When we heard what the odds of winning the jackpot were, we couldn’t help but feel for all those who would be let down," said Mimi Wunderlich, Villa Italian Kitchen director of communications and digital marketing in a news release. "While a free slice of pizza isn’t a billion dollars, hopefully it will still make someone’s day.”

According to the fine print, a physical official losing lottery ticket with the drawing date of Oct. 23 is needed for redemption and no photocopies will be accepted. The ticket also will be kept by the store and "will not be returned to the guest for any reason."

Limit one slice per customer.

Find restaurant locations at www.villaitaliankitchen.com.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM