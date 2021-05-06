Twitter suspends account posting Trump's statements

The account "@DJTDesk" was suspended Thursday morning. A spokesman for the former president says the account was not affiliated with Trump.

An account posting statements from former President Donald Trump to Twitter is now suspended, according to NBC News and Business Insider.

The account "@DJTDesk" was suspended by Twitter Thursday morning. The account's bio stated that the posts were "copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS; Originally composed via DonaldJTrump/Desk,” according to NBC News. Save America is the name of Trump's political action committee.

Trump was banned from the social media platform after the Capitol insurrection when Twitter said they revoked the then-president access to the account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Twitter said the "desk" account was trying to evade the company's ban policy.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesperson told news outlets.

Twitter suspended the Trump blog account @DJTDesk. Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account. pic.twitter.com/v2RYslP8Xg — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 6, 2021

The statements posted were the same ones Trump shared to his new blog-like platform on his own website, called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." The new platform, started Wednesday, allows him to post press releases, images and videos to his website, with the ability for people to share it on social media.

A spokesman for the former president told NBC News that the account was not affiliated with Trump.

The suspension of this account comes one day after Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board upheld Trump's bans on the platform. However, it told Facebook to specify how long they would last, saying that its “indefinite" ban on the former president was unreasonable. The ruling, which gives Facebook six months to comply, effectively postpones any possible Trump reinstatement and puts the onus for that decision squarely back on the company.