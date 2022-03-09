East Texas man helps lead fundraising effort for Ukrainian defenses

LONGVIEW, Texas — When Brad Bunt sees news of Ukraine these days, he thinks of the people he has met and the friends he has made during his numerous visits — Nadejda and her children, Valic and Dasha, who sang for him when he would visit their country, and a "grandma" who made sure he was well fed.
Bunt, who lives in Longview and is the former director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, is Texas coordinator for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and a member of East Texas Friends of Ukraine.
The local organization recently sent $30,000 in donations to Ukrainian defense and military forces fighting against Russian forces.
