Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

The colors the cosmonauts wore are often used to show solidarity with Ukraine. Russia's space agency said the color choice was a coincidence.

NEW YORK — Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. Russia's space agency reportedly downplayed the idea that it was a show of support for Ukraine.

Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.

Video of Artemyev taken as the spacecraft prepared to dock with the space station showed him wearing a blue flight suit. It was unclear what, if any, message the yellow uniforms they changed into were intended to send.

When the cosmonauts were able to talk to family back on Earth, Artemyev was asked about the suits. He said every crew chooses their own.

“It became our turn to pick a color. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it. So that’s why we had to wear yellow,” he said.

A statement from Roscosmos reportedly called on people not to read too much into the color choice.

"Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos's press service said on Telegram, according to Reuters. It claimed all three cosmonauts graduated from the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and that the school's colors are blue and yellow.

Reuters also reported, citing Roscosmos's Telegram channel, that Artemyev claimed the suits were made six months ago.

Since the war started, many people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colors to show solidarity with the country.

The men blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft Friday. They smoothly docked at the station, joining two Russians, four Americans and a German on the orbiting outpost.

The war has resulted in canceled spacecraft launches and broken contracts. Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has warned that the U.S. would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies. Many worry, however, that Rogozin is putting decades of a peaceful off-planet partnership at risk, most notably at the space station.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down Rogozin’s comments, telling The Associated Press: “That’s just Dmitry Rogozin. He spouts off every now and then. But at the end of the day, he’s worked with us.”

“The other people that work in the Russian civilian space program, they’re professional,” Nelson told the AP on Friday. “They don’t miss a beat with us, American astronauts and American mission control. Despite all of that, up in space, we can have a cooperation with our Russian friends, our colleagues."

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei — who on Tuesday broke the U.S. single spaceflight record of 340 days — is due to leave the space station with two Russians aboard a Soyuz capsule for a touchdown in Kazakhstan on March 30.

In April, another three NASA and one Italian astronaut are set to blast off for the space station.