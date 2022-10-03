'It's like a nightmare': Ukrainians with East Texas ties say they fear consequences if Putin not stopped

"And stop complaining about gas price increase by a dollar or two. Compare your problem with a tragedy that a Ukrainian kids is being killed by a Russian bomb..."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Three men in different parts of Ukraine agree on one thing: Their skies must be closed if their country hopes to stand against Russia.

Yaroslav Delyatynchuk, 48, Vasyl Stefurak, 64, and Dima Naumenko, 35, met and became friends with Brad Bunt through his work the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation.

Bunt, who lives in Longview and is the former director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, is Texas coordinator for the foundation and a member of East Texas Friends of Ukraine.