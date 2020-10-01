WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Friday announced a new wave of sanctions on Iran following this week's missile strikes by the Islamic Republic on U.S. bases in Iraq.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials involved in “destabilizing” activities in the Middle East as well as Tuesday's missile strike, which came in response to the U.S. killing of a senior Iranian general in a drone strike.

Mnuchin said President Donald Trump will issue an executive order imposing sanctions on anyone involved in the Iranian textile, construction, manufacturing or mining sectors.

Trump spoke to the media Wednesday and said Iran appeared to be "standing down" and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.