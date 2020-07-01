The U.S. Army issued a warning on Tuesday about "fraudulent text messages" telling people they have been selected for a military draft.

U.S. Army Recruiting Command said its gotten multiple calls and e-mails about the texts that falsely advise recipients to "report to the nearest branch" and warn that the recipient would be "fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years" if they don't reply.

USAREC said it wants to ensure everyone the texts and false and "were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army."

The text messages claimed that they've "tried contacting you through mail several times and have had no response," according to screenshots of the messages shared by the Army.

Tensions have been high after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general, with some worrying about the possibility of a war with Iran. That's led to lot's of misinformation surrounding the draft and Selective Service.

The reality is that a draft is far from guaranteed, even if an armed conflict does take place. The last draft took place in the early 1970s during the Vietnam War. For any draft to occur now, Congress would have to approve legislation and the president would have to sign off.

For its part, the USAREC said recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.