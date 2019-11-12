MIAMI — Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges have been granted house arrest.

The partial release on Monday of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the case.

The men were hauled away while on a business trip to Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017.

They are awaiting trial on corruption charges stemming from a never-executed plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50% stake in the company as collateral.

RELATED: 'We want proof of life': Family members plea for ‘Citgo 6’ signs of life

RELATED: Pence pledges support to 'Citgo 6' families during Houston stop

RELATED: 'We are fearful' | Family members plea with leaders to help release 'Citgo 6'