New USPS delivery delays take effect Oct. 1: What you should know

The U.S. Postal Service is finalizing plans to slow down some first-class mail deliveries to reduce shipping costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been frustrated with the post office this year, you probably won't be thrilled to hear this. Their service is going to get even slower.

Starting Friday, Oct. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will implement new standards for First Class Mail. The current benchmark is one to three days but the Postal Service says this will now be one to five days.

Officials say this will mostly impact mail traveling long distances. USPS said 61% of mail will not be affected by the changes.

So what does that mean? Single-piece mail, like letters or bills that are traveling within the same region, will still arrive within two days. The Postal Service estimates that if someone mails something less than 900 miles away, it will get there in three days. Click here to view USPS' fact sheet about how long deliveries will take, effective Oct. 1.

Items traveling farther will take longer, up to five days. That's because the post office is now relying more on ground transportation and less on planes. The postmaster general says the changes are part of the post office's 10-year strategic plan.

Ultimately, this means it's cheaper for them. It also means you need to plan ahead and mail things early, especially as we head into the holiday season. And speaking of the holiday season, USPS announced shipping prices will increase through the start of 2022 in anticipation of holiday rushes.

