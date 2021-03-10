US Postal Service announces 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

With reported supply chain issues and new USPS changes, getting your holiday gifts and cards in the mail on-time will be extra important this year.

WASHINGTON — Halloween is still a few weeks away, but the U.S. Postal Service is turning its focus toward Christmas and holiday shipping.

On Thursday, the USPS announced the recommended deadlines to mail greeting cards and packages for expected delivery by Christmas Day.

This comes amid the postal service intentionally slowing down some mail delivery and raising prices for some packages during the holiday rush as part of an effort to stabilize the struggling agency and reduce its growing debt.

There has also been a big push to get consumers this year to do their holiday shopping early because of supply chain issues around the world. Some retailers are also kicking off holiday sales in October.

The USPS said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas and customer traffic at Post Office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 6, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

USPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

FedEx also recently announced its Christmas deadlines, with options to ship packages up until Christmas Eve for delivery by Dec. 25.