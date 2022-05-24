'When are we going to do something?' | Micah Parson, LeBron James, Steve Kerr and more across sports world react to deadly Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — At least 18 children and two adults were killed at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman, who is also dead.
It is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Many in the sports world are reacting to the horrifying news, using their platforms to memorialize the deceased and/or to call for change
The Dallas Mavericks will hold a moment of silence before their Tuesday night playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
Ahead of that contest -- Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals -- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea, calling on United States politicians to act.
"When are we going to do something?," Kerr asked. "I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough... We can’t get numb to this."
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd also expressed his frustrations when addressing the media before Game 4.
"The news with what's happening in not only Texas, but our country, is sad," Kidd said. "As coaches or fathers, we have kids... We will truly play with heavy hearts tonight."
WNBA team the Dallas Wings also released the following statement ahead of its game against the Connecticut Sun this evening: "Tonight we play for Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims, their families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community."
Like Kerr, Kidd and the Wings, much of the sports world reacted with messages of frustration as well as support and prayers for the victims and their families.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted that "change must come."
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence tweeted directly at Texas Gov. Gregt Abbott and asked, "How are our tax dollars not going to those who need the most protection??!! OUR CHILDREN!"
Lawrence also called the Uvalde shooting "senseless" and said "our leadership today has let us down time & time again."
Lawrence also amplified similar messaging from NBA superstar LeBron James.
James, for his part, offered prayers and also demanded change.
Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes also offered prayers to Texans affected by the tragedy, while calling for such shootings to stop.
Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano also shared his thoughts and prayers.
The Dallas Mavericks retweeted an NBA statement that offered "thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community."
The Dallas Cowboys called the shooting "tragic" while offering similar prayers for the Uvalde community.
The Texas Rangers additionally offered their organization's "deepest sympathies."
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, meanwhile, called the shooting "absolutely tragic" while adding that "We have to do better as a country!!"