According to numbers kept by the Federal Elections Commission, a total of $2,506,291,012 was raised by the Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S House of Representative and Senate seats in the 2018 midterm election.

But the total number spent only adds up to $2,180,364, 712. That’s a difference of $324,926,300.

VERIFY Viewer Ray Kelly asked us: “Do the candidates get to keep whatever cash that has been donated that is not used for election whether they actually win or lose?”

THE QUESTION:

Do candidates get to keep leftover cash after the election? If not, what happens to political campaign contributions?

THE ANSWER:

No, candidates do not get to keep leftover cash. The FEC has strict guidelines on how leftover campaign funds have to be spent, transferred or donated.

WHAT WE FOUND:

First and foremost, politicians are not allowed to use campaign funds for personal use.

The FEC lists examples of prohibited personal expenses which include: Food, funeral expenses, tuition, rent/mortgage payments, and entertainment.

Leftover money has to be used in one of three ways:

“Winding Down” - Money usually gets used for bills and debts first, including expenses incurred while ending a campaign. The FEC considers these to be "ordinary and necessary expenses incurred in connection with one’s duties as a federal officeholder". Winding down costs have to be spent within six months after the campaign has ended and these expenses include: Moving costs, staff payments, and gifts. “Transferring funds” - Leftover funds can be sent to any other campaign or even future races. That’s what President Donald Trump did with his campaign for re-election in 2020. “Donations” - The last option is to donate leftover funds to a recognized charity or create their own non-profit organization. An example of this is the former Connecticut Senator, Joe Lieberman, who started the “Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund” for local students in need.

BOTTOM LINE:

With more than 300 Million dollars remaining unspent after the recent midterm elections, it’s understandable to wonder what happens to contributions. While there have been instances of misuse, there are laws and regulations in place for politicians to ensure that candidates use your donations responsibly. For more, check the FEC guidelines by clicking here.

