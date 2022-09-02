Did you get a weird message from your own number? Here's what to know.

Did you get a spam text message in the last few days sent from your own phone number? Here's what's going on.

Verizon customers have reported getting what appears to be a spam text message sent from their own phone number. The wireless carrier said Tuesday it is investigating the issue.

As posted in a Verizon community forum, the text message reads "Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here's a little gift for you" followed by what appears to be a link made up of seemingly random characters.

"I'm not clicking the rando link," one person posted on the forum. "My bill was paid on March 7, so i don't think Verizon sent the message. Usually those come with "VZW FREE MSG:" at the beginning anyway."

Another user wrote that they were hesitant to report it using the "Report Spammer" function since the text was coming from their own phone number.

"I don't want to accidentally report myself if that's even possible but I also want it stopped," they wrote.

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number," the company said in a statement. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity."

Chris Welch of The Verge reported that the link he received sent him to Russia's Channel One, a state sponsored network. Verizon reportedly told Welch it had no indication the activity was originating from Russia.

This appears to be a case similar to spoofing, which the Federal Communications Commission describes as "when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity." Often, the scammer will spoof a local number to make it seem more legitimate.

What makes the Verizon case unusual is that it's using the recipient's own phone number against them.