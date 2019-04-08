DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people were killed and 27 injured during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, where a single gunman, wearing body armor, opened fire in the outside area, according to Mayor Nan Whaley. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition and extra magazines.

Dayton Police said it would be holding a press conference shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern to give updates.

Nearby officers shot and killed the shooter in less than one minute. Mayor Whaley said without the quick response of responding officers, hundreds more could be dead.

Officials have identified the shooter but are not yet publicly sharing a name as they continue to gather evidence and establish a motive.

Law enforcement sources identified the suspect as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, according to CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN.

"I just question when is enough enough?" Mayor Whaley said, noting this is the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, with El Paso being 249.

Of the twenty-seven people injured, 15 have been discharged. Four hospitals received victims. The breakdown is as follows:

Miami Valley Hospital received 16 patients, 12 of which have been treated and released. Four are still there, and one is in critical condition. Some patients have undergone or will undergo surgery Sunday.

Grand View Medical Center received nine patients, seven of which arrived by squad and two who walked in. Three of those patients are in serious condition, three fair, and three have been discharged. Two patients were taken to surgery immediately and one is still being considered for surgery. Injuries included gunshots to lower extremities, abdominal wounds and a foot laceration.

Kettering Medical Center received one person who is in serious condition.

Soin Medical Center received two patients who have both been released.

A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday, with more information coming in a later update.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood that Carper described as "a safe part of downtown," home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. It will reopen this afternoon.

A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, and those looking for information can call 937-333-8430. The community blood bank is supporting the hospitals, and officials will have more information on how to help in the coming hours.

Dayton PD is handling the investigation, with assistance from the FBI as well as other unnamed resources. The next press conference with Mayor Whaley is scheduled for 1p.m., and then the police department will have a news briefing with more details at 3 p.m.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast and said "Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy."

President Trump tweeted "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Ohio shooting comes less than one day after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.