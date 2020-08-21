Pumpkin Spice already? Rumors say it’s coming back to Starbucks soon

It's that time of year again. The rumors are swirling about when Starbucks will release its fall lineup, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

WASHINGTON — We're nearing the end of August, which means fall is right around the corner. Leaves changing color, chillier temperatures, sweaters, and of course pumpkin spice everything.

Rumors about when Starbucks will release their fall signature drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, have been swirling online. Some reports have been pointing to next week for the "PSL" Starbucks arrival.

Business Insider reported an internal memo for the Seattle-based company stated the drinks will return on Tuesday, Aug. 25. That'd be the earliest ever recorded launch for the signature fall drink.

One Twitter user spotted a sign at a Starbucks inside a Target in West Allis, Wisconsin, which seemed to back up this theory. However, earlier this month a California location had posted on Instagram that the "Pumpkin Spice launch" would be coming on Aug. 28.

As always, Starbucks is keeping quiet about all the PSL rumors.

Fox News reported at the beginning of August that Starbucks Pumpkin Spice products were already on grocery store shelves.

However, there's speculation that the drink might not be released until later in the year because Starbucks recently announced two new summertime drinks with kiwi, Star Drink and Kiwi Starfruit Refreshers. Both drinks are available at locations across the United States and Canada.

In 2018 and 2019, Starbucks released the Pumpkin Spice Latte on the Tuesday before Labor Day. If the rumors surrounding Aug. 25 remain true, it would mean launching the drink two weeks before Labor Day.

On the other hand, Dunkin' is already selling its fall lineup. The company already released its signature pumpkin spice latte and fall menu on August 19. It includes brand new and some original drink and snack options.

The Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, Jill Nelson, said in a press release that this is the earliest that the fall collection has been released. She said it's "one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests."

Other businesses, not in the coffee game, are also ready for the spooky-season. Samuel Adams Beer has already started announcing its seasonal beers including Jack-O Pumpkin Ale and OctoberFest.