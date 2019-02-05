Sen. Michael Farrand Bennet
Born: November 28, 1964
Birthplace: New Delhi, India
Age on Inauguration Day: 56
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website:
Education: Wesleyan University (Bachelor’s degree in history); Yale Law School (Juris Doctor)
Public office: Denver School Superintendent (2005-2009); U.S. Senator from Colorado (2009-present)
Personal: Bennet and his wife, Susan, have three children.
Life and career:
- As of 2010, he received a C+ rating from the National Rifle Association, indicating a mixed view on gun rights. More recently, he took part in Sen. Chris Murphy’s filibuster following the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. After the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, he called for universal background checks on gun sales and called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism.
- Has supported the Affordable Care Act, legalizing same-sex marriage, and he was one of 17 senators to sign a letter demanding reunification of migrant families separated at border.
- Introduced legislation to provide tax credits to companies that create solar manufacturing jobs. He also voted multiple times for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
- Known as being one of the quieter senators, he made waves with an impassioned speech in January 2019 during the government shutdown, in particular calling out President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
- Was born in India while his father was serving as an aide to the U.S. ambassador.
- Worked as managing director of Anschutz Investment Company, helping businesses under bankruptcy reorganize.
- Served as editor of the Yale Law Journal.
