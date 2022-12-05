World Cup 2022: What teams advanced to the quarterfinals?

Out of the initial 16 teams in the knockout round, only 8 will secure a place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

WASHINGTON — With less than two weeks until the World Cup final, fans are starting to get a better picture of which team might take the glory.

The round of 16 got its start on Saturday with the United States facing the Netherlands and Argentina against Australia. Both reigning victorious in their games, Argentina and the Netherlands were the first to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

On Sunday, France's Kylian Mbappe led the team into the quarterfinals with two goals, resulting in a 3-1 win over Poland. England, who won 3-0 against Senegal, will face the defending French champions in the quarterfinals.

The knockout round of the World Cup has 16 teams, which head-to-head in a single-elimination tournament. Winners advance to the quarterfinals, for a spot at the semifinals.

The United States, Australia, Senegal and Poland were eliminated after losing their round of 16 games.

The World Cup final will be played in Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18.

Who has qualified for the quarterfinals?

Argentina's Lionel Messi led his national team into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. The Netherlands eliminated the young Team USA with a 3-1 victory and will face Argentina in the tournament's first quarterfinals game.

On Sunday, France and England proved victorious in their respective round of 16 matchups. The two European teams will face off in the quarterfinals.

The next quarterfinal matchup will be determined on Monday as the knockout stage continues with Croatia against Japan and South Korea against Brazil.

World Cup quarterfinals bracket

2022:

Argentina vs. Netherlands (Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. ET)

France vs. England (Dec. 10)

The rest of the matches will be determined through Dec. 6 when the last knockout round game is played.

Which teams have been eliminated from the World Cup?