Bells tolled across France and Europe on Sunday, as President Donald Trump and other global leaders gathered to mourn the dead of World War I and heed the harsh lessons designed to prevent future conflict – perhaps including Trump-style nationalism.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has criticized Trump's "America First" foreign policy, used his speech to decry excessive "nationalism" at the root of the First World War and succeeding conflicts.

"Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism," Macron told a gathering of world leaders that ranged from Russian President Vladimir Putin to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Trump.

Speaking on the centennial of the armistice that ended World War I, Macron told fellow leaders they have a "huge responsibility" to defeat modern forces that threaten a "legacy of peace" from the two world wars of the past century.

"I know there are old demons coming back to the surface," the French president said. "They are ready to wreak chaos and death."

Macron did not refer specifically to Trump, who did not speak but remained near the center of attention.

Trump said during a meeting with Macron Saturday that other countries need to share the burdens of mutual defense and free trade: "We want to help Europe, but it has to be fair."

Before the ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, the bells at Notre Dame and other cathedrals in Paris and across the continent rang at the exact time the armistice took effect: the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, one hundred years ago.

The event itself ran a little late, as Macron and other leaders marched up the Champs-Élysées toward the event site.

Trump arrived separately, though not without incident: A topless woman ran toward the presidential motorcade, but was quickly caught by police. She appeared to have the words "fake peacemakers" written on her body.

At least one other anti-Trump demonstrator was also arrested.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump went to the event separately "due to security protocols."

Heads of states and world leaders attend ceremonies at the Arc de Triomphe Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris.

AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool

Holding umbrellas, the president and first lady Melania Trump greeted Macron and other guests, including Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president gave Trump a thumbs up and patted him on the upper arm.

During the ceremony, a military band played "La Marseillaise"; a choir of veterans later sang the French national anthem a capella. Yo-Yo Ma, seated near the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the arc, performed cello solos. The French Air Force staged a flyover.

Other countries across the world held similar World War I commemorations, from Australia and New Zealand to England and India. But with Trump and more than 60 other world leaders in attendance, the Paris event took place amid heavy security.

The motorcade of President Donald Trump drives up the Champs Elysees to an Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe, Sunday Nov. 11, 2018, in Paris.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Holding umbrellas, the president and first lady Melania Trump greeted Macron and other guests, including Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president gave Trump a thumbs up and patted him on the upper arm.

During the ceremony, a military band played "La Marseillaise"; a choir of veterans later sang the French national anthem a capella. Yo-Yo Ma, seated near the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the arc, performed cello solos. The French Air Force staged a flyover.

Other countries across the world held similar World War I commemorations, from Australia and New Zealand to England and India. But with Trump and more than 60 other world leaders in attendance, the Paris event took place amid heavy security.

French President's Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend ceremonies at the Arc de Triomphe Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris.

AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool

Trump has been under attack for canceling a Saturday trip to another cemetery. The White House cited rainy weather, saying it would have created problems for the choppers that would have ferried the president.

"Even if the helicopters couldn’t fly, he could’ve driven," said Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "He must just be afraid of a little rain."

Except for tweets about domestic issues like the wildfires in California and election recounts in Florida, Trump has kept a relatively low profile during his weekend in Paris.

During a ceremonial dinner Saturday, the Turkish government released a photo of Trump seated next to its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hours after Erdogan said he had provided the United States and other countries with audio tapes of last month's murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi .

"I can confirm they sat next to one another and they discussed the ongoing tragic situation with Khashoggi," Sanders said.

A century ago, many in the United States and Europe recoiled from the mass destruction of the First World War, the horrors of trench warfare and gas attacks. The war wiped out monarchies and forged new countries in Europe and the Middle East, but it did not end international rivalries that led to the war.

Germany, angry over war reparations imposed by rivals and eager for revenge, eventually turned to Adolf Hitler. World War II began in 1939.

During events over the weekend, Macron said the global community must work together to prevent future conflicts.

"The message, if we want to live up to the sacrifice of those soldiers who said ‘never again!’, is to never yield to our weakest instincts, nor to efforts to divide us," Macron told a group of youngsters during a Saturday visit to the Compiegne Forest.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, right, welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris.

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also attended the event at Compiegne, the site where Germany surrendered to France and allies after the First World War, and where France surrendered to Hitler's Germany at the start of the Second World War.

Many leaders have warned that the world is repeating the mistakes that led to both world wars over the past century: rising nationalism, leading to economic and political competition that can all too often lead to conflict.

"A century on, as we see nationalist voices again on the rise across the globe," tweeted Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former secretary general of NATO. "We must keep in mind the price we paid to build the peace and enjoy the freedoms we do today."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM