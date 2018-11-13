Chick-fil-a fanatics will no longer have to hop in their cars to get their chicken sandwich fix. The fast-food chain announced Tuesday morning that it would be offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with the food delivery service DoorDash. The best part? 200,000 lucky chicken sandwich lovers have the chance to get their first one delivered for free.

To celebrate the partnership, Chick-Fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free sandwiches until November 20, 2018. The free chicken sandwiches are only available through the DoorDash app and website with the promo code "CFADELIVERY." There is a $5 minimum per order.

"So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal," said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."

Chick-Fil-A started offering delivery through DoorDash at limited stores for a pilot program in 2017. The restaurant says that deliveries will only be available within a 10-mile radius of participating restaurants, in order to maintain high quality service and food.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA