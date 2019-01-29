TYLER, Texas — National Signing Day is one of the most-anticipated days of the year for college sports fans.

However, it is also the day that can change a student-athlete's life forever.

On this day, high school and junior college student-athletes sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to commit to playing athletics at the collegiate level.

Multiple East Texas student-athletes took advantage of Early National Signing Day on December 19, 2018.

The NCAA manages the daily operations of the NLI program while the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) provides governance oversight of the program. The program, which started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, now includes 657 Division I and Division II participating institutions.

The NLI is a voluntary program with regard to both institutions and student-athletes. No prospective student-athlete or parent is required to sign the NLI and no institution is required to join the program.

The NLI is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution:

A prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the institution full-time for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

The institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year (two semesters or three quarters).

If a student-athlete does not fulfill his or her NLI agreement, he or she has to serve one year in residence (full-time, two semesters or three quarters) at the next NLI member institution and lose one season of competition in all sports.

An important provision of the NLI program is a recruiting prohibition applied after a prospective student-athlete signs the NLI. This prohibition requires member institutions to cease recruitment of a prospective student-athlete once an NLI is signed with another institution.

#bEASTTexas signees

ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL

Jawan King - Rice (Football)

Shun Hunter - Kilgore College (Football)

BECKVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Jordan Tondreau - LeTourneau (Volleyball)

Payton Jones - Panola College (Volleyball)

Courtlyn Nail - TJC (Volleyball)

BIG SANDY HIGH SCHOOL

Josiah Johnson - Southern Nazarene (Basketball)

CARLISLE HIGH SCHOOL

Gerald Turner - Trinity Valley Community College (Football)

Jay Price - Cisco College (Football)

CHAPEL HILL HIGH SCHOOL

Khridtion Little - Southern Arkansas (Football)

Robbie Williams - Northwestern State (Football)

ELYSIAN FIELDS HIGH SCHOOL

Jade Ashalintubbi - Houston Baptist (Football)

GILMER HIGH SCHOOL

Lucas Enloe - Blinn College (Football)

Tra Fluellen - Houston Baptist (Football)

Bran Webb - Illinois State (Football)

Madeline Barber - University of Louisiana Monroe (Softball)

Parker Dodd - BYU (Track & Field)

Meredith Morrison - Lakeview (Volleyball)

HALLSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tristan Driggers - TJC (Football)

Blake Trainor - Texas A&M (Football)

Brayden Johnson - Prairie View A&M (Baseball)

Gracey Ford - Trinity Valley Community College (Volleyball)

Bronwyn Buchanan - Northwestern State (Cross Country)

Gracie Floyd - Louisiana Tech (Cross Country)

McKenzie Kidd - LeTourneau (Cross Country)

Brandon Wadlington - Northwestern State (Cross Country)

HENDERSON HIGH SCHOOL

Keivie Rose - Louisiana Tech (Football)

Keshoyn Alexander - Louisiana College (Football)

Kourtland Jackson - Louisiana College (Football)

Clayton Conrad - William Penn University (Football)

Resha Hall - Grambling State (Volleyball)

JACKSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Ke'shoddreyun Fuller - Louisiana College (Football)

Citlalli Medellin - Jacksonville College (Soccer)

DeShawn McCuin - TCU (Football)

Alexia Moreia - TJC (Soccer)

T.J. Ratliffe - Oklahoma Baptist University (Football)

Marina Villanueva - Jacksonville College (Soccer)

JOHN TYLER HIGH SCHOOL

Rod Hawkins Jr. - Harding University (Football)

Jarrius Lane - ETBU (Football)

Christian Hartsfield - Austin College (Football)

Roy Lampton - Cisco College (Football)

Isaac Chavez - Jacksonville College (Soccer)

Ke'Andre Street - University of Houston (Football)

Chance Billington - University of Louisiana Monroe (Football)

Ja'Bralen Yarber - Northwestern State University (Football)

Cameron Grant - Undecided (Football)

Devin Woods - Undecided (Football)

KaDarion Asbell - Undecided (Football)

Blake Washington - Undecided (Football)

Klon Warren - Undecided (Football)

Roy Lampton - Undecided (Football)

Xavier Allen - Undecided (Football)

Dyvione Patterson - Undecided (Football)

Frankie Sanchez - Undecided (Football)

KILGORE HIGH SCHOOL

Deiontrae Wheat - Southern Arkansas (Football)

Guss Witt - Weatherford (Baseball)

LIBERTY-EYLAU HIGH SCHOOL

Dazawion Cooper - SFA (Football)

Isaiah Cross - Arkansas-Monticello (Football)

El-Amin Greer - UT Permian Basin (Football)

Lamiah George - Arkansas-Little Rock (Track & Field)

LINDALE HIGH SCHOOL

Hannah Knox - Butler Community College

James Sandifer - Hardin Simmons

Briana Kuslak - Undecided

Jennifer Moyer - Undecided

Dillon Heinaman - Undecided

Casen Chaney - Undecided

Colton Brown - Undecided

LONGVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

Jaylon Allen - Tarleton State (Football)

Marcus Harry - TJC (Football)

Jacob Johnson - Southeastern Oklahoma (Football)

Jephaniah Lister - Kilgore College (Football)

Kamden Perry - Incarnate Word (Football)

Tainique Taylor - Southeastern Oklahoma (Football)

Keilyn Williams - Ellsworth Community College (Football)

Giovanni Enriguez - Presbyterian College (Soccer)

Jafet Rodriguez - Paris Junior College (Soccer)

Blaine Wright - LeTourneau (Soccer)

MOUNT PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL

Jashon Pogue - UT Permian Basin (Football)

Dorian Glinton - Kilgore College (Football)

NACOGDOCHES HIGH SCHOOL

Chris Campos Gonzalez - SFA (Football)

PINE TREE HIGH SCHOOL

Keshon Williams - Undecided (Football)

Gabe Nelson - Undecided (Football)

PLEASANT GROVE HIGH SCHOOL

Seth Hopkins - Seminole State (Baseball)

Garrett Young - UT Dallas (Basketball)

James Wiggins - Louisiana College (Football)

Kamren Woods - Ouachita Baptist (Football)

SABINE HIGH SCHOOL

Chadwick Foster - Howard Payne (Football)

SPRING HILL HIGH SCHOOL

Efren Barcenas - Navarro (Football)

SULPHUR SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

Autumn Tanton - Oklahoma Wesleyan University (Volleyball)

Lexi Whisenhunt - Oklahoma Wesleyan University (Volleyball)

D’Corian Young - Trinity Valley Community College (Football)

Jose’ Rodriguez - Louisiana College (Football)

Keaston Willis - University of Incarnate Word (Basketball)

Carter Lewis - University of Texas at Tyler (Golf)

TATUM HIGH SCHOOL

Obadiah "OB" Jones - Southern Arkansas University (Football)

Jachais Jenkins - Southern Arkansas University (Football)

Ashton Brown - Panola College (Volleyball)

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL

Myles Washington - Southern Arkansas (Football)

Kendall Reid - Southern Arkansas (Football)

Coltin Clack - Arkansas State (Football)

Kylee Spriggs - Northeast Texas CC (Softball)

Mabry Smith - Ouachita Baptist (Softball)

Chris Lyles - Southern Arkansas (Baseball

Chris Sutton - Southern Arkansas (Baseball)

Treyaunna Rush - Texas A&M (Volleyball)

TROUP HIGH SCHOOL

Cade Jones - Cisco College (Football)

Malik Gilliam - Northeastern Oklahoma (Football)

Bryce Attaway - Undecided (Football)

Natalie Davenport - LeTourneau (Volleyball)

Emily Neel - SFA (Cross Country)

TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE

Jimmy Price - Washington State (Football)

Justin Bailey - Southwest Oklahoma State (Football)

Joseph Bell - Henderson State (Football)

Davion Curtis - McNeese State (Football)

Brennon Davis - New Mexico State (Football)

Cody Dillard - Grambling State (Football)

Sherry Durand - Texas Southern (Football)

Koby Foster - Grambling State (Football)

Cameron High - West Texas A&M (Football)

David Hogue - Arkansas-Monticello (Football)

LaDarian Hudson - West Texas A&M (Football)

Will Jones - SMU (Football)

Ronald Killen - Tarleton State (Football)

Rashad King - Howard Payne (Football)

Otis Lanie - Midwestern State (Football)

JewMonte Lewis - West Texas A&M (Football)

Eric O'Quinn - Henderson State (Football)

Blake Patterson - Houston Baptist (Football)

K.J. Turner - Washburn (Football)

Daniel Wilkins - Houston Baptist (Football)

VAN HIGH SCHOOL

A.J. Zarate - Henderson State (Football)

WASKOM HIGH SCHOOL

T.K. Hamilton - Northwestern State (Football)

WEST RUSK HIGH SCHOOL

Trevor Henson - Louisiana College (Football)

Darius Richardson - Kilgore College (Football)

WHITEHOUSE HIGH SCHOOL

Cameron Cantrell - Texas Tech (Football)

Jaden Haskins - Howard Payne (Football)

Theron Franklin-Cobb - SFA (Track & Field)

K.J. Johnson - Undecided (Football)

Darris Trimble - Undecided (Football)

Chase Spurlock - Undecided (Football)

Congratulations to all of those set to continue their athletic and academic careers.

And to quote the GREATEST OF ALL-TIME:

"Just play. Have fun. Enjoy the game." - Michael Jordan

CBS19 will update this story throughout the day.

