BRYAN, Texas — August 12th is National Vinyl Record day, and while many people have moved on to streaming music, Curious Collections in Bryan is hoping change some hearts.

Vinyls records made their debut in the early 30’s and fell out of use in the early 90's, but now, shop owner, Mary House says, “vinyl is back.”

House opened Curious Collections in 2016 with her dad’s old record collection.

“He had a climate controlled collection full of vinyl, and he passed away a couple of years ago, and my brother and I cleaned out all the storage unit and decided that I was gonna bring a 26 foot moving truck full of stuff and open up a record store," she said.

And three years later, the shop is still going strong for a bit more than just general nostalgia’s sake.

“When you’re looking at a vinyl record and listening to a vinyl record you get that physical connection to your music that you don’t get with your streaming media. Its very personal. People love vinyl because they have a connection with an album," said House.

“A lot of people come in looking for a specific album because it reminds them of a time in their life or a person. Whether it be something you listen to to fall asleep as a child or an album your mom listened to all the time ... Or the first album you ever bought. Whatever it is, it’s a connection with that media.”

From Alice Cooper to ZZ Top, House plans on taking Brazos Valley locals on a trip to the past for years to come.

