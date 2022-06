Severe storms and flooding forced the company to close the plant in Michigan less than two weeks after reopening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MICHIGAN, USA — Production at the Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan has come to a halt once again, bringing no relief to the formula shortage.

Severe storms and flooding forced the company to close the plant less than two weeks after reopening.

The plant was closed for months due to unsanitary conditions and bacteria found by the FDA.