Watch today's presidential inauguration live | View schedule of events

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office and there are events all day to mark the occasion.

HOUSTON — After months of political unrest, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Inauguration Day -- Wednesday, Jan. 20th.

Inauguration Day 2021: What we know about the plans so far

How to watch the inauguration

"America United" is the official theme for Inauguration Day events.

Schedule of inauguration events

9 A.M. CT | INAUGURAL CELEBRATION FOR YOUNG AMERICANS:

The inauguration celebration will kick off Jan. 20 at 10 a.m, with an "Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans," which the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said will be hosted by actress and activist Keke Palmer.

Dr.Jill Biden is also expected to speak at the live-streamed virtual event alongside historians and other guest speakers.

BEGINNING 10 AM CT | NATIONAL ANTHEM AND INVOCATION

The national anthem will be performed by Lady Gaga following a recital of the pledge of allegiance by Andrea Hall. Entertainers Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez are also scheduled as performers during the ceremony.

Gaga's national anthem will be sung prior to the swearing-in ceremonies, where Kamala Harris will be inducted first.

Washington’s archbishop, Wilton Gregory, will deliver the invocation.

10:30 CT (ESTIMATED) | THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL & PRESIDENTIAL OATHS

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the Capitol steps, on the west side of the building.

Joe Biden will follow immediately after, still on the same steps and on the same side of the Capitol.

10:45 CT | INAUGURAL ADDRESS:

After both Harris and Biden are officially sworn in, the new president will begin his inaugural address from the Capitol steps, outlining goals for his presidency and speaking for the first time as the new Commander in Chief.

11:30 CT | CEREMONIAL PASS IN REVIEW:

Immediately following the ceremonial address, First Lady Jill Biden and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff will join VP Harris and President Biden on the east side of the Capitol for a "socially distant" Pass In Review. Every branch of the military is expected to join in the tradition, representing a "peaceful transfer of power."

12:30 CT | VISIT THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER:

Next, Biden and Harris will head to Arlington Cemetary, where a ceremonial wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider will occur.

In addition to Harris and Biden, Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Hillary and Bill Clinton will join for the ceremony.

MILITARY ESCORT TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

The official military escort to the White House begins from Arlington Cemetery. Biden and Harris will be escorted with full military from 15th Street to the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue.

2 PM CT | A VIRTUAL 'PARADE ACROSS AMERICA':

For the first time in an inauguration parade, all 56 U.S. states and territories will be represented. It starts at 2:15 p.m. Central Time and will be live-streamed at BidenInaugural.org. You can also watch on the Presidential Inauguration Committee's social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch

Tony Goldwyn will host, plus there will be appearances by Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Andra Day, Olympic athletes, internet stars and more to help spotlight American heroes.

The parade will feature DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic, featuring Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge.

Representing Texas in the parade will be the Kilgore College Rangerettes.

Who will be performing at the inauguration?

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president.

Country Singer Garth Brooks announced that he has been invited to perform at Biden's inauguration saying, "This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity."

The popular 90s band, 'New Radicals' will reunite for the first time in two decades to perform their hit 1998 song 'You Get What You Give' as part of Biden's 'Parade Across America.'

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Celebrating America" special

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on KHOU, Channel 11, and other major networks, there will be a 90-minute prime time special called "Celebrating America" hosted by Tom Hanks. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

The special will feature Biden and Harris, along with remarks and performances by Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and more.

Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen are also expected to perform from iconic locations across the country.

Actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night. Including highlighting stories of young people making a difference in their communities and musical performances.

Houston lit up in amber with Washington D.C.

As part of the inauguration, Washington D.C. and cities around the country participated in a Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19.

In Houston on Tuesday night, the following buildings were lit in amber at dusk:

City Hall

Partnership Tower

The Wortham

Jones Hall

7 Wonders (Theatre District - west of the Wortham)

The Lyric Center

Main Street square

Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69

The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)

Uptown Park/Post Oak

George Bush Airport

Hobby Airport

