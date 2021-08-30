Local electric company assist New Orleans with power restoration

“We were already on the phone with our neighboring utilities before it made landfall, making sure that we were ready if you need help, just let us know.”

TYLER, Texas — The restoration efforts in South Louisiana are underway for the victims impacted by Hurricane Ida.

On Sunday, August 29, Orleans Parish lost power after a major electrical transmission tower collapsed, leaving New Orleans in the dark.

Ida’s impact is leading many companies and organizations to step in, including one company in East Texas that took swift action.

“We were already on the phone with our neighboring utilities before it made landfall, making sure that we were ready if you need help,” Tom Trimble, Area Manager of Oncore of East Texas, said.

The electric company Oncor is stepping in to help South Louisiana assess the damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

"We've got about 200 people, employees and contractors that will send down there right now," Trimble said. "As we send them, the utilities down there will tell us where the needs are, whether that's in Louisiana or Mississippi.”

Oncor is no stranger to natural disasters. Through the years, it has provided a helping hand to several neighboring states through its mutual assistance program.

“We were down there 16 years ago for Katrina, we've sent folks to Florida, up to Oklahoma during ice storms," Trimble said. "It's a great program because you're helping your neighbors in need, and that's what it's all about.”

While the restoration efforts are underway, it could take weeks to restore power to the Crescent City.

“If it takes a couple of weeks, then we'll be down there for a couple of weeks," Trimble said. "If they need longer help we’ll be down there longer. We'll help them until we can get the customers back on.”