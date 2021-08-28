Louisiana residents prepare in final hours before Hurricane Ida makes landfall

While many are going to ride Hurricane Ida out, some families couldn't leave soon enough.

NEW ORLEANS — The window for anyone wanting to evacuate Southeastern Louisiana is just about closed.

"My family is evacuating to the Florida panhandle," said Ashley Angelica, a New Orleans evacuee.

Angelico documented her family's evacuation.

"This is the hardest, because you don't know if what you're bringing is enough," Angelico said. "You don't know if it's too much. You hope that you'll be turning around to your house in three days unpacking it all, but you just don't know."

Angelico joined thousands not willing to wait and see what Ida does. Traffic on I-10 West to the Texas border was filled with fleeing Louisianans.

"My name is Aida. A-I-D-A," said Aida Anderson, a New Orleans resident.

"Your name is Ida?"asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"But you pronounce it Ida just like the storm," Anderson said.

Aida and Sid Anderson are staying just like they did during Katrina.

In the French Quarter, businesses boarded up to the tune of a man playing the trumpet.