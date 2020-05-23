NEW YORK — President Donald Trump played golf at one of his courses at the start of the Memorial Day weekend as he urged states to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns. Yet many Americans remain cautious as the number of confirmed cases nationwide passes 1.6 million.

In California, many businesses and recreational activities have reopened, but officials in Los Angeles County say they will maintain tight restrictions until July 4. And some religious leaders have taken issue with Trump’s declaration that houses of worship should resume in-person services this weekend.

Rain dampened the weekend in the northeastern U.S., where newly opened beaches had been expected to attract throngs of people and test social distancing rules.

