Army Specialist from San Antonio dies while in the 'Swamp Phase' of Ranger School

SAN ANTONIO — A 28-year-old soldier from San Antonio passed away while in the "Swamp Phase" of the Army's Ranger School in Florida the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade says.

According to the Facebook post, the solider has been identified as Spc. James A. Requenez. He reportedly died in a training incident at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Although the details as to what took place were not provided, officials said, "The Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, and the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade offers our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Spc. James A. Requenez."

The post also says the incident is currently under investigation. He was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. He enlisted in the Army in April 2018, graduating from Infantry one-station unit training in August 2018.

A graduate of Airborne School and Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, he served as an assistant machine gunner for A Company.

Requenez’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge.

