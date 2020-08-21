Funeral arrangement set for US Marine from New Braunfels killed in training accident

Funeral arrangement were announced Friday for 20-year-old Lance Corporal Guillermo Perez

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A US Marine from New Braunfels who was killed in a training accident off the coast of California will be laid to rest Thursday, August 27.

Funeral arrangement were announced Friday for 20-year-old Lance Corporal Guillermo Perez. He was one of 15 Marines on an amphibious assault vehicle when it sank near San Clemente Island in California on July 30.

The Marines said it may be the worst accident involving that type of vehicle since it started service nearly 50 years ago. Crews recovered Perez's body on August 3; eight US Marines and one member of the Navy were killed in total.

Visitation for Perez by members of the public will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home everyday from 8am to 5pm through Wednesday, August 26th. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27th, at 10:30am at Tree of Life Church. Burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family members will be allowed into the gate at Ft. Sam Houston, officials said.