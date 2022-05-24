New name? | Here's the name recommended to replace Fort Hood

Currently, Fort Hood is named after a Confederate general.

FORT HOOD, Texas — On Tuesday, the government's Naming Commission released the official recommendation for renaming Fort Hood to become Fort Cavazos.

Currently, Fort Hood is named after a Confederate general. If approved, the Army post will be renamed after Richard E. Cavazos, who was the first Latino to become a four-star general in the Army.

"It is important to remember that while the name of this post will change, the service and sacrifice by our Soldiers, Families, and Department of the Army Civilians will endure. This incredible legacy is what defines our installation," said Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander.

Cavazos grew up on a ranch in Texas during the Great Depression and came of age during the World War II, according to the Naming Commission. Cavazos enrolled in the ROTC program at Texas Technical University right out of high school and was commissioned into the Army right after graduation in 1951.

"Our goal was to inspire today's Soldiers and the local communities with names or values that have meaning," the commission said on its website. "We wanted names and values that underpin the core responsibility of the military, to defend the Constitution of the United States. We wanted names and values that evoke confidence in all who serve. Confidence that by emulating those whose names are on the installations, we too can rise to every challenge, overcome every obstacle, achieve excellence, and, if necessary, sacrifice our lives for this country and her people."

Last year, Congress passed legislation requiring the renaming of nine military installations that were named after Confederate leaders, including Fort Hood. It is hoped that these installations will be renamed by 2023.