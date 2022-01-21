Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, was one of two Marines who died when their vehicle overturned near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Marine who was killed earlier this week in a military vehicle crash near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was identified Friday as a Lawrenceville native.

The military said Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, was one of the two Marines who died in the accident, which occurred on Wednesday.

The crash happened when the seven-ton military vehicle was attempting to make a right turn onto a highway when it overturned into a median.

Officials said 17 Marines were ejected from the back of the vehicle and two died on scene.

One of the two was Lance Cpl. Gierke, whom the military identified as a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.