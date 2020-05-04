Fired Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from the Navy Times and the New York Times.

The New York Times cited two friends of Crozier’s who are close to him and his family.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced Thursday he relieved Crozier of duty after the CO's letter seeking help with the coronavirus cases on the aircraft carrier went public.

The ship has now up to 155 positive cases of COVID-19.

Numerous videos on Twitter showed hundreds of sailors gathered in the hangar bay and chanting Crozier's name when he left the aircraft carrier in Guam.

An online petition to reinstate Crozier has gotten more than 100,000 signatures.

