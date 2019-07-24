The U.S. Army says they are offering up to $40,000 in enlistment bonuses to new recruits who join by the end of September.

In a press release from the organization, the Army says the bonuses will vary depending on the recruit's job selection, qualifications, length of enlistment, and basic training ship date.

According to the U.S. Army's Public Affairs Office, current incentives include up to $40,000 for selecting infantry, up to $25,000 for critical skills, up to $16,000 for near-term ship dates, $10,000 for Airborne or Ranger options and up to $40,000 for certain civilian acquired skills.

Enlistees can earn a maximum of $40,000 in bonuses, the Army says.

The Public Affairs Office says that the U.S. Army will offer up to $65,000 in student loan reimbursement for certain occupations.

Anyone in search of more information can contact Laurri Garcia at Laurri.l.garcia.civ@mail.mil or 210-295-0624.