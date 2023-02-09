Radio Margaritaville pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet passed away Friday leaving behind a legacy, which many are honoring.

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet passed away Friday leaving behind a legacy, which his radio station is working to honor.

SiriusXM announced that it will pay tribute to the legend on his exclusive channel, Radio Margaritaville.

Radio hosts, Kirsten Winquist and JD Spardlin, are holding a live call-in tribute show Saturday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. eastern where fans and subscribers can call in and remember Buffett.

The station will also play some of Buffet's most memorable Key West Concerts throughout the weekend, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville is currently celebrating Jimmy Buffett’s life and legacy by featuring all Jimmy Buffett music.

The station will also be airing a previously unreleased Jimmy Buffett songs from his upcoming album including “Bubbles Up,” “My Gummie Just Kicked In” featuring Paul McCartney playing bass and “Like My Dog” which were a few of the last songs Jimmy worked on.

Radio Margaritaville was created by Jimmy himself and launched in 2005.

"Jimmy Buffett was one of the most influential and beloved artists in music and his passing is a profound loss for fans around the world. We will honor his amazing legacy and celebrate his extraordinary body of work on SiriusXM and Radio Margaritaville by continuing to share his music and giving his legions of fans a place to share their memories of Jimmy," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM.

Born on December 25, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Jimmy Buffett was a singer-songwriter, author, and businessman who captured the hearts of millions with his unique blend of music, storytelling, and laid-back Caribbean vibes.