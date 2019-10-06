TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Tuscaloosa authorities were investigating a woman’s death in a vehicle Sunday afternoon, reports CBS affiliate WIAT.

Authorities said the woman’s body was found in the back of a Jeep SUV, and investigators immediately believed the death was a result of foul play.

Tuscaloosa News later reported a 14-year-old boy was charged with murder in the shooting death of Elexis McCool, 18. A 15-year-old boy is also being held on charges relating to the crime.

Authorities said after news of McCool’s death, multiple people called investigators to report the names of the teenage suspects.

Tuscaloosa News reported the 15-year-old was charged with first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse and obstructing governmental operations.

Both suspects remain in the juvenile detention center, and their names are not being released.

A motive for the crime was not immediately released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM