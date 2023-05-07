x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be half flown to honor victims in the Allen Mall mass shooting

All U.S. flags will be half flown until sunset, May 11th.

More Videos

WHITE HOUSE, Pa. — The President of the United States of America ordered all U.S. flags to be half flown in honor of the victims in the mass shooting Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

Credit: The White House
President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be half flown to honor victims at Allen shooting this weekend.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed nine people died, including the shooter, and seven people were still being treated in local hospitals.

As of Sunday morning, no update has been giving on the victims' conditions. Their names have not been released, and authorities have not named the shooter.

According to the proclamation, all flags will be half flown at the White House, public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations, naval vessels, U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, abroad facilities, and throughout the U.S. and its territories until Sunset, May 11, 2023.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out