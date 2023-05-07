President Biden orders all U.S. flags to be half flown to honor victims in the Allen Mall mass shooting

All U.S. flags will be half flown until sunset, May 11th.

WHITE HOUSE, Pa. — The President of the United States of America ordered all U.S. flags to be half flown in honor of the victims in the mass shooting Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed nine people died, including the shooter, and seven people were still being treated in local hospitals.

As of Sunday morning, no update has been giving on the victims' conditions. Their names have not been released, and authorities have not named the shooter.