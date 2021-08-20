Wounded veterans react to chaos unfolding in Afghanistan

Len Cannon spoke with veterans who were injured in Afghanistan to get their take on what's happening there now.

HOUSTON — We're speaking with three veterans who served in Afghanistan and nearly died there. One of is a familiar face – a Texas congressman. Hear what war did to them and their thoughts on what’s happening now.

Army veteran Oriana Franklin was deployed to Afghanistan for a year, until she was injured in a rollover accident.



“I got TBI (traumatic brain injury) and I have nerve damage to both my legs and muscle damage in my legs also,” she said.



Earl Lundy served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. He was in Afghanistan for 14 months, until an IED blew up a house he was in,

“I had a full body injury," he said. “Left leg nerve damage, nerve damage in my shoulder, I had TBI."

it took him five years to learn how to walk again.

And former Navy SEAL and now Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw lost his right eye to an IED in Afghanistan. Despite what happened to him, he says invading was the right thing to do.

“I don't have some emotional regret or anything because of this,” he said “What I tell veterans and Gold Star families is just because Biden screwed this up completely now doesn’t mean the last 20 years were in vain, The whole reason we were there was to fight them there, so they don't fight us here.”

Lundy worries about the Afghan interpreters that fought with him.

"A lot of them served alongside us as well, and just want them to be out of harm’s way, because they put a lot on the line just by supporting us,” he said. “Seeing it is heart-wrenching my heart goes out to them and their families."

“Does it sadden you, alarm you of what's going on?” we asked Franklin.

“I think it's loaded,” she said. “There's a lot of different emotions that come along with it. Also, I am mourning for the Afghan people.”

Congressman Crenshaw believes the swift Taliban takeover proves the cost of getting out of Afghanistan was too high,

"They think they ended a war,” he said. “They didn't end any war. There are still plenty of people out there that at war with the United States. They always have been. All we did was give up on a strategic national security interest. That’s actually all that happened.”