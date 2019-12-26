HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — According to officials, an alarm went off at 5:34 a.m. that a well was leaking natural gas.

Officials arrived on scene 15 minutes later and saw natural gas spewing out.

Residents within a one mile radius were evacuated and taken to a local hotel.

An environmental team is being sent to figure out how to stop the leak. They hope to have residence back in their homes within 5-7 days.

Residents of the Crossroads community in Harrison County were evacuated Christmas day and taken to a hotel after a natural gas well blowout, according to officials.

The Tanos Exploration company will be holding a press conference today in regard to the well blowout.

The press conference will be held at the ESD fire station at the intersection of Farm-To-market Road 31 and Farm-To-Market Road 2625 in Crossroads.