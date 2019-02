TYLER, Texas — Former Tyler Junior College Apache turned NBA star Jimmy Bulter showed some love for his alma mater on his shoes Sunday.

NBA Kicks' Twitter account posted a photo of Butler's yellow and black Air Jordans which featured "TJC" on them.

Butler, 29, plays shooting guard for the Philadelphia 76ers and is averaging 19.5 points and five rebounds per game for the 2018-2019 season.