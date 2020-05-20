CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The world renowned Dr. Donna Shaver and her Sea Turtle Science and Recovery Team out at the Padre Island National Seashore reported a huge number of turtle nests found this week.

Shaver said we are on track for a record year when it comes to the number of nests found along the Texas coast.

A total of 41 Kemp’s Ridley nests were discovered along the Texas coast Tuesday, 28 of which were located at the Padre Island National Seashore. That brings the total number of nests found in our state so far this year to 176.

Over the coming months all of those eggs collected will hatch and the hatchlings will all be released along the seashore. Thousands of people show up for those releases, traditionally. Some even come from around the world to witness them first hand. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, those public releases will not be happening this year.

Officials said the park will film the hatchling releases and post them on the Sea Turtle Division's Facebook page.

