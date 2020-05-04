SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A second death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Smith County by NET Health.

The individual was a 56-year-old male and was the singular confirmed case in the city of Troup.

“Our prayers and our sympathy are extended to the family during the time of their tragic loss”, expressed Mayor Joe Carlyle.

The first COVID-19 related death in the county was a 91-year-old male who live in the City of Hideaway.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual, “says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health in a press release. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, while also remaining socially connected with family members and friends using technology.”