TYLER, Texas — NET Health held a blood drive in North Tyler on Wednesday to help curb the critical shortage of blood in the Tyler area.

“We only have a bout a one-day supply of every single blood type, so it’s really important that we build that back up so that our hospitals can perform and do the procedures they need to do,” said Jacque Decker of Carter BloodCare.

According to Decker, area hospitals are trying to get surgeries and procedures scheduled that otherwise can’t be done without a robust blood supply.

