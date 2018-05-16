Police are calling him a 'well-seasoned' criminal.

The New Braunfels Police Department took to Facebook to get the public's help in identifying a man captured on camera stealing about $400 worth of brisket from the HEB Plus on FM 306 on May 9 and May 11.

The accused bbq crook is believed to be in his 30s. Investigators said he drives a white Ford Expedition.

Comal County Crime Stoppers could pay you up to $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

NBPD: 'To submit a tip confidentially and anonymously, contact Comal County Crime Stoppers:

Submit a Tip Online: Log on to the Comal County Crime Stoppers Website.

Use the Mobile App: Download the “P3 Tips” app for iOS or Android mobile devices and submit a tip through the app

Call in a Tip via Telephone (24 Hours a Day/7 Days a Week): Call 830-620-TIPS (8477) or Call 1-800-640-8422'

