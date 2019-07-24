TYLER, Texas — With the Lyda Hill Philanthropies donation of $4.6 million, the American Cancer Society and the HPV Cancer Prevention Center have created a new campaign called "HPV Cancer Free Texas", to reduce future HPV-related cancers.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection that can lead to cancer or genital warts.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 3,000 Texans who had HPV have also been diagnosed with cancer caused by the virus.

The purpose of the new campaign is to educate parents about the benefits of the vaccination. Right now only 39% of Texans have been vaccinated for the virus.

The goal of the campaign is to have 80% of 13-year-old children vaccinated with the HPV vaccine, by 2026.

Executive Vice President with the South Region of the American Cancer Society, Jeff Fehlis, says the best age to get children vaccinated is by 11 to 12 years old.

"This is a shot that can prevent cancer. And really, that's the message that we're out delivering,” Fehlis said. “That's the work we're doing as a result of this grant, that will allow us to work with our community and health system partners to drive that education."

The campaign is aimed for 26 counties in East and North Texas. The counties targeted in East Texas include:

Cherokee County

Gregg County

Harrison County

Henderson County

Hopkins County

Hunt County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Rusk County

Smith County

Upshur County

The most common cancers associated with HPV are cervical and throat cancer. Experts say getting the vaccination could prevent 90% of HPV-related cancers.

For more information about HPV Cancer Free Texas, you may visit the American Cancer Society.

