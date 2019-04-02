ATLANTA — The New England Patriots added to their already iconic dynasty with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.

But not only will they need a bigger trophy case, apparently, they'll need a larger plane, too.

The tail of the Patriots' plane currently displays five Lombardi Trophies, but that will soon change as they add their sixth piece of Super Bowl hardware.

Julian Edelman took home SBLIII MVP honors following a near perfect performance where he pulled in 10 catches for 141 yards.