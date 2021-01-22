How the new mask mandates will impact East Texas

President Joe Biden announced on his first day in office that one of his top priorities is to change "the course of the Covid crisis."

TYLER, Texas — By the end of his first official day in office, President Joe Biden had issued more than 15 executive orders, including some relating to the pandemic and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Biden issued a mask mandate on flights, trains and buses. According to White House officials, the travel order will require people to wear masks in airports and on all forms of public transportation, including trains, airplanes, and intercity buses.

The president has also asked for Americans to wear masks for the next 100 days. On Wednesday afternoon, Biden signed an order requiring masks and social distancing when on federal property.

The executive order reads, any on-duty or on-site federal employees (including members of the armed forces and members of the national guard in federal service); on-site federal contractors (and their employees); and all persons in federal buildings or on federal lands will be required to wear a mask.

The reason Biden issued these orders as a federal mandate is that a president cannot tell states or cities what to do. However, a federal mandate will affect federal offices and federal lands and can urge states to do the same.

Most federal buildings across East Texas are U.S. post offices.